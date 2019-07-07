Supermodel Naomi Campbell Posts Tribute to Lubavitcher Rebbe on 25th Anniversary of His Passing

Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell posted a lengthy tribute to the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, on Sunday to mark the 25th anniversary of his death.

“Today is the 25th anniversary of the passing of #TheRebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson,” Campbell wrote on Instagram.

“An inspirational leader, scholar, and teacher, the Rebbe taught that we are all inherently good and we each have the potential to change the world for the better, one good deed at a time,” she said.

“I have personally learned so much from his wisdom and teachings, and while I never met him, I’ve visited his resting place in Queens to gain blessing and inspiration,” Campbell revealed.

“With so much discord and division across our society, the Rebbe’s words are more relevant than ever, and we so desperately need to take them to heart and learn from his example to always see the good in others, even those with whom we may disagree,” she urged.

“Today I rededicate myself to the Rebbe’s life-long mission of creating more light and goodness, and making a better future for ourselves and all of humanity,” she concluded.

Schneerson, known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe, was the spiritual leader of the Chasidic Chabad movement until his death in 1994 at the age of 92. He was so revered by his followers that a vocal minority now believe him to be the Messiah.

The 25th anniversary of his death has prompted tributes from all over the world, as well as pilgrimages to the rabbi’s burial place in New York, known as the “ohel” to his followers.