Five Soldiers Wounded in West Bank Vehicular Assault, Suspect Apprehended

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday morning the arrest of a suspect in a vehicular assault that took place Saturday night at the Hizme security checkpoint northeast of Jerusalem in the West Bank. Five soldiers were wounded in the attack, three moderately and two lightly.

The IDF is treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

The suspect was arrested in the West Bank town of Hizme together with his father after a brief manhunt, according to the IDF.

The man is accused of intentionally ramming his car into a group of soldiers standing on the side of the road at the busy checkpoint, through which all residents of Samaria must pass before entering Jerusalem.

Emergency rescue services evacuated the wounded to Sha’are Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus in Jerusalem.