Monday, July 8th | 5 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top US Jewish Group Slams Palestinian Authority Over Stepped-Up ‘Pay-to-Slay’ Policy

Pence at CUFI Summit: ‘Iran Should Not Confuse American Restraint With a Lack of American Resolve’

IDF Discovers Another Hamas Attack Tunnel Under Israel-Gaza Border

‘Disturbed’ Lead Singer David Draiman Slams ‘Unfair Amount of Unjustified Treatment’ Israel Faces From BDS Supporters

Baroness Tonge Pilloried at House of Lords Session She Initiated on Israel’s Treatment of Palestinian Children

Israeli Court Finds Palestinian Authority Liable for Second Intifada Terror Attacks

Iran’s Zarif Says There Won’t Be a Better Nuclear Deal Than 2015 Accord

Fury as Cartoonist Behind ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Image Receives Invite to White House Social Media Summit

Syrians Return to Their Home City by Lebanese Border in State-Organized Trip

Despite the Likud’s Best Efforts, Israel Still Headed to the Polls in September

July 8, 2019 10:29 am
0

Five Soldiers Wounded in West Bank Vehicular Assault, Suspect Apprehended

avatar by JNS.org

A traffic jam at a security checkpoint near the scene of a suspected ramming attack near Jerusalem, July 7, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday morning the arrest of a suspect in a vehicular assault that took place Saturday night at the Hizme security checkpoint northeast of Jerusalem in the West Bank. Five soldiers were wounded in the attack, three moderately and two lightly.

The IDF is treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

The suspect was arrested in the West Bank town of Hizme together with his father after a brief manhunt, according to the IDF.

The man is accused of intentionally ramming his car into a group of soldiers standing on the side of the road at the busy checkpoint, through which all residents of Samaria must pass before entering Jerusalem.

Emergency rescue services evacuated the wounded to Sha’are Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus in Jerusalem.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.