Wednesday, July 10th | 7 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Far-Right Party Shaken by Rising Sway of Hardliner Hoecke

Canadian Birthright Participants Get Engaged at Western Wall

UN Set to Host Conference on Global Fight Against Terrorism

UK Prime Ministerial Candidate Boris Johnson: Labour Leader Corbyn’s Indulgence of Antisemitism ‘Reprehensible’

Turkey Rejects Greek, EU Claims That Drilling Off Cyprus Illegitimate

New Direct Tel Aviv-Seychelles Flight Route to Launch in November

UN Watchdog Demands Protection for Ex-Miss Iraq Who Is Being Threatened With Citizenship Revocation After Defending Israel

Robotaxis Are a Necessary Stepping Stone for Driverless Cars, Says Mobileye CEO

German Court Hands Life Sentence to Iraqi Over Jewish Teenager’s Rape-Murder

Trump Accuses Iran of Secret Nuclear Enrichment, Says Sanctions to Be Cranked Up ‘Substantially’

July 10, 2019 9:35 am
0

Hamas Conducts Surprise Drill in Gaza

avatar by JNS.org

Al-Qassam Brigades members take part in a military parade on August 21, 2016 in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

JNS.org – Hamas’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the terrorist group’s various security branches simulated an Israeli ground incursion as part of a surprise drill held in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

During the drill, Hamas fighters deployed in various parts of Gaza where civilian traffic had been halted.

Reports from Gaza on Tuesday said that as part of the drill, fishing was stopped and a high level of alert was declared. A curfew was imposed on some streets.

Hamas forces fanned out along Gaza’s land borders and closed crossings to civilians and vehicles.

Officials in Gaza estimated that the drill had been prepared ahead of time, possibly in the expectation of a military conflict with Israel in the next few weeks.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry in Gaza said that a drill’s aim was to evaluate the readiness of Gaza rescue forces and emergency network to handle a “state of emergency.”

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces thinks that a tunnel dug from the Gaza Strip under the border into Israel that was exposed near Kerem Hashalom on Monday is an old one. IDF forces have spent the last two days following the tunnel route.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.