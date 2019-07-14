International Physics Olympiad, Hosted by Jewish State for First Time, Ends With Five Medals for Israeli Team

The International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), held in Israel for the first time, concluded on Sunday with the Israeli national team winning five medals — two gold, two silver, and one bronze.

According to Israeli news website Mako, the team ultimately reached eighth place in the international competition.

Altogether, 360 students from 78 countries came to Israel for the event, along with 250 additional guests. Israel’s delegation was represented by five students chosen through a demanding series of exams. They trained for two years to prepare for the competition.

“The IPhO is a competition between individuals. The competition portion will consist of two days, and each participant will have to solve both theoretical and experimental problems in physics,” the organizers explain on the competition’s website.

“The Olympiad serves as a focal meeting point for academics and talented students who are lovers of Physics,” said Dr. Ofer Rimon of the Ministry of Education, who chaired the event’s steering committee.

Rafi Peretz, Israel’s education minister, personally congratulated the winning students, saying, “The tremendous achievement of these students is a source of great pride for us and places the State of Israel at the top of the list of leading countries in the field of physics.”

He added that he was certain the Israeli team would have an important impact on the field, and “lead Israel to innovative breakthroughs.”