Over Four Million Tourists Spent Nearly $6 Billion in Israel in 2018

CTech – More than four million tourists visited Israel in 2018 spending an estimated sum of NIS 20.88 billion (approximately $5.8 billion) excluding flight costs, according to a survey published Sunday by the Israeli Ministry of Tourism.

According to the 15,000 tourists survey, Jerusalem was the location most frequented by visitors, attracting 77.5 percent of all tourists in the country, followed by Tel Aviv with 67.4 percent, the Dead Sea with 48 percent, and Tiberias with 36.2 percent.

Of the tourists, 24.1 percent were over the age of 55, 19.4 percent were between 45 and 54, 35.8 percent were between the ages of 25 and 44, and 20.7 percent were aged 24 and under, the survey showed. The majority of visitors (54.9 percent) were Christian, 27.5 percent were Jewish, and about 2.4 percent were Muslim.

Of those surveyed, 24.3 percent stated the purpose of their stay in Israel was a pilgrimage, 21.3 percent said they came for sightseeing, 30 percent were visiting friends and family, and 8.9 percent were there on business.

In the first half of 2019, 2.265 million tourists entered Israel, compared with 2.063 million tourists for the same period last year, according to a statement released by the ministry.