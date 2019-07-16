Israeli NGO Petitions Gibraltar Court to Sell Seized Iranian Tanker to Pay Off Terror Judgment

An Israeli legal NGO is officially requesting that a court in Gibraltar sell a captured Iranian oil tanker in order to pay a judgment against Iran in a terrorism case.

According to Radio Farda, Shurat HaDin-Israel Law Center, which uses lawsuits and other legal methods to combat terrorism, won a $178.5 million judgment against Iran in a US court.

The judgment was rendered in a lawsuit pertaining to family of a three-month-old boy killed in a Jerusalem car-ramming attack in 2014.

The Iranian tanker was seized earlier this month by British naval forces on suspicion that it was headed for Syria and thus evading sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Shurat HaDin’s head Nitsana Darshan-Leitner noted that the group’s petition would be filed Tuesday, although she did not know if a hearing would be granted, saying, “Anything can happen.”