Wednesday, July 17th | 14 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ethiopian-Israeli Activist Calls for ‘Drastic Change’ in Police Conduct After Shooting of Teen That Set Off Street Protests

Ahead of 25th Anniversary of Buenos Aires Jewish Center Bombing, Netanyahu Urges Europe to Blacklist Hezbollah

Zarif Says US Travel Curbs on Iranian Diplomats ‘Inhuman’

New Trailer Released for Netflix Film About Mossad Operation to Smuggle Ethiopian Jews to Israel

Syrian Airstrike on Village Market Kills at Least 12: Rescuers

Former Israeli Justice Minister Shaked Calls for Right-Wing Unity Ahead of September Elections

In Humiliating Blow, Egypt Prevents Hamas Leader From Leaving Gaza

From Stunning Poolside Views to Fine Dining: Eight Unique Tel Aviv Boutique Hotels

Trump Says ‘Not Fair’ That US Can’t Sell F-35s to Turkey

Report: Netanyahu Expresses Reservations About Possible West Bank-Gaza Passage

July 17, 2019 8:03 am
0

New York Times Touts ‘Gay and Once Divorced’ Rabbi

avatar by Ira Stoll

Opinion

The New York Times logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The New York Times, having recently devoted its “Saturday profile” slot to an admiring profile of a Palestinian diplomat that pushed an Israel-apartheid theme, went in a different direction this past weekend with a long article about a rabbi.

What is newsworthy, exactly, about this particular rabbi? The Times headline has it as “Gay and Once Divorced, a Canadian Rabbi Broadens Judaism’s Tent.”

That isn’t exactly unique; the Times article quotes the rabbi, Lisa Grushcow, as saying, “You can’t go 10 city blocks in New York without running into a lesbian rabbi.” That may depend on where you are in New York, but there’s probably some truth to it in at least some neighborhoods.

The article, as is often unfortunately the case with New York Times coverage of Jews and Jewish issues, promotes some misconceptions. It reports: “The rabbi recalled that a stranger recently made an appointment to ask her to adjudicate a family inheritance dispute. When the bemused rabbi asked, ‘Why me?’ the woman replied, ‘Rabbis are free, and I didn’t want to pay a therapist or a lawyer.’”

Related coverage

July 17, 2019 7:39 am
0

The Iran Deal Hoax

The Iran nuclear deal was predicated on the ability of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to verify Iran’s compliance...

It’s not entirely accurate that rabbis are “free.” Rabbis have to feed their families and put a roof over their heads somehow, and often that involves somehow getting paid by donors or dues-paying members of a congregation. Sometimes with “free,” you get what you pay for. Temple Emanu-el Beth Sholom in Montreal, Canada, Rabbi Grushcow’s employer, has congregational membership dues and, in addition to that, a mention on its website of a $5 million capital campaign.

The Times article reports, “Her success at expanding Judaism’s tent was evident at a recent gala evening at the synagogue honoring her seven years’ service. Mark Fishman, a rabbi in the Orthodox tradition, which historically does not sanction gay relationships, observed that when it came to his own spiritual health, ‘Rabbi Grushcow is my rabbi.’”

It’s not clear to me how winning the endorsement of Rabbi Fishman is evidence of “expanding Judaism’s tent,” since Fishman was Jewish before meeting Grushcow. There is reference to an audience that included “several Muslim leaders,” but if Grushcow has expanded Judaism’s “tent” to include them it’s not entirely clear how, beyond having them attend the gala. The word “Israel” doesn’t appear in the Times article. It’s not at all clear, either, how the Jewish state or Zionism fits into Grushcow’s success, which is a question plenty of Times readers might be curious to know the answer to.

I suppose it’s nice to see the Times writing about Jews in a non-hostile way, but having read the profile over two or three times, I still don’t quite get what the Times imagined rose to the level of international news here.

Ira Stoll was managing editor of The Forward and North American editor of The Jerusalem Post. More of his media critique, a regular Algemeiner feature, can be found here.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.