Wednesday, July 17th | 14 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ethiopian-Israeli Activist Calls for ‘Drastic Change’ in Police Conduct After Shooting of Teen That Set Off Street Protests

Ahead of 25th Anniversary of Buenos Aires Jewish Center Bombing, Netanyahu Urges Europe to Blacklist Hezbollah

Zarif Says US Travel Curbs on Iranian Diplomats ‘Inhuman’

New Trailer Released for Netflix Film About Mossad Operation to Smuggle Ethiopian Jews to Israel

Syrian Airstrike on Village Market Kills at Least 12: Rescuers

Former Israeli Justice Minister Shaked Calls for Right-Wing Unity Ahead of September Elections

In Humiliating Blow, Egypt Prevents Hamas Leader From Leaving Gaza

From Stunning Poolside Views to Fine Dining: Eight Unique Tel Aviv Boutique Hotels

Trump Says ‘Not Fair’ That US Can’t Sell F-35s to Turkey

Report: Netanyahu Expresses Reservations About Possible West Bank-Gaza Passage

July 17, 2019 12:24 pm
0

Zarif Says US Travel Curbs on Iranian Diplomats ‘Inhuman’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif takes part in a High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at United Nations headquarters in New York, July 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mike Segar.

Iran‘s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that tight US travel restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families living in New York were “basically inhuman.”

“It is certainly not a friendly action. It puts the members of the mission and their families under basically inhuman conditions. But for me it’s fine because I don’t have any work anywhere other than the three buildings,” he told reporters at the United Nations.

The United States has restricted their travel to between the United Nations, the Iranian UN mission, the Iranian UN ambassador’s residence and John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport. There is also a carve-out for six blocks surrounding Queensboro Plaza in the borough of Queens. It was not immediately clear why. JFK is also in Queens.

Longtime US-Iran strains have worsened since US President Donald Trump last year quit a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran‘s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. Trump has imposed more sanctions on Iran.

“The United States is engaged in economic war against Iran,” Zarif said. “It targets ordinary civilians, it amounts to terrorism.”

When asked what steps need to be taken to de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran, Zarif said: “That has to stop. Once it stops, other things can follow.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.