Jewish Groups Mark 25th Anniversary of Buenos Aires Community Center Bombing, Call for Perpetrators to Face Justice

July 18, 2019 4:38 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The aftermath of the bombing of the AMIA building in Buenos Aires on July 18, 1994. Photo: File.

Major Jewish groups around the world marked on Thursday the 25th anniversary of the deadly bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in which 85 people were murdered.

The July 18, 1994 attack at the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) building was perpetrated by Hezbollah on behalf of its backer, Iran.

No one has yet been brought to trial for the atrocity.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) tweeted on Thursday, “It was at 9:53 on July 18, 1994 when a bomb exploded in the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. 85 people were killed. It was the largest terror attack in Latin American history. 25 years later, the families of the victims still seek justice. We remember them.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) said, “We remember the 85 lives cut short 25 years ago today when Hezbollah terrorists bombed Argentina’s AMIA Jewish community center. Urge the EU and others to designate the entirety of Hezbollah a terrorist entity.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said, “25 years ago, an antisemitic bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Argentina killed 85 people and injured hundreds more. We will never forget the victims of this attack, and recommit every day to fighting the hate that took their lives.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said, “The Lebanon-based Iranian terrorist proxy Hezbollah carried out the AMIA bombing at the instruction of Iran’s top leadership. 25 years later, Iran continues to fund and promote terrorism around the world.”

A US State Department statement said:

“We solemnly commemorate today the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society (AMIA) community center in Buenos Aires. We remember the 85 men, women, and children murdered that day, and the over 300 who were injured, and express our support to their families, their friends, and the Argentine nation. We also remember the victims of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires. Both attacks, perpetrated by Hezbollah at the direction of the Iranian regime, targeted the Jewish community and affected all those who support democratic values.”

“The United States reaffirms its unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and protecting the hemisphere from the threats of terrorism and antisemitism. We remind the world that, while Argentine authorities continue their work to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice, the Iranian regime has yet to cooperate fully with them. Secretary (Mike) Pompeo will join leaders from throughout the hemisphere at the upcoming Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial in Buenos Aires to honor this important anniversary and deepen regional cooperation to hold accountable individuals linked to Hezbollah, other terrorist organizations, and their sponsors.”

Argentine authorities ordered the freezing of Hezbollah assets in the country on Thursday and effectively designated the Lebanese Islamist group a terrorist organization.

