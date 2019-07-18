Thursday, July 18th | 15 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Says US Navy ‘Destroyed’ Iranian Drone in Gulf

Jewish Groups Mark 25th Anniversary of Buenos Aires Community Center Bombing, Call for Perpetrators to Face Justice

Netanyahu: Israel Will Deliver ‘Crushing Blow’ in Any Future War With Hezbollah

US Places Sanctions on International Network Linked to Iran’s Nuclear Program

Israel ‘Stands at the Forefront of Innovation,’ UN Envoy Says at Sustainable Technology Event

At Religious Freedom Summit in DC, Israeli FM Decries ‘Alarming Rise on Antisemitism’ Around World

BBC Special on Circumcision Draws Mixed Reaction From UK Jewish Group

Netanyahu: ‘We’ve Turned Israel Into a Rising Global Power’

Greenblatt: Israel is the Victim in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Bruised but Driven, Netanyahu Becomes Israel’s Longest-Serving PM

July 18, 2019 10:24 am
0

Two Killed in Suicide Bombing, Four Beheaded in Egypt’s North Sinai, Sources Say

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view shows Israel’s border fence with Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula (R), as seen from Israel’s Negev Desert, Feb. 10, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

A suicide bombing killed at least two people in Egypt’s North Sinai region on Thursday, a day after four headless bodies were found there, security and medical sources said.

The victims of the bombing were a civilian and a member of the security forces, the sources said.

An Egyptian military spokesman said in a statement that security forces killed the bomber before he reached a checkpoint, which was his intended target. The spokesman confirmed that a member of the armed forces was killed after the bomber’s explosive belt detonated.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq agency, saying five members of the security forces were killed or injured.

Related coverage

July 18, 2019 10:49 am
0

Three Iranian Nationals Charged With Exporting Carbon Fiber From US to Iran

JNS.org - Three Iranian nationals have been charged with illegally smuggling carbon fiber, a crucial component to make a nuclear...

Islamist militants, some linked to Islamic State, are active in the Sinai Peninsula, and security forces launched a major operation there in February last year.

Thursday’s bombing took place at a car park in the town of Sheikh Zuweid, near the border with the Gaza Strip, a security source and a medical source said.

Separately, two security sources said four headless bodies were found in an empty street in the North Sinai town of Bir al-Abd on Wednesday. Their families had reported that the four men, aged 23 to 51, had been kidnapped, the sources said.

A security source and three residents said that militants stopped several cars before taking five people away and forcing them to lie down on the ground. They killed four and kidnapped the fifth, the security source and the residents said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the beheadings via the Amaq agency, saying the four were spies for the Egyptian military. A security source said the security services were trying to find and identify the perpetrators.

Egypt’s State Information Service could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Egyptian military, which launched its campaign in Sinai after a jihadist attack in November 2017 on a mosque in which hundreds of worshippers died, says hundreds of militants have been killed in the campaign.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.