Sunday, July 21st | 18 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

White House’s Kushner to Finalize Palestinian Economic Plan on Middle East Tour — Official

Iran Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions, Says Crew of Seized Ship Safe

An Israeli Scientist Paves the Way to Alzheimer’s Cure, One Algorithm at a Time

Israeli Fintech Startup Personetics Opens R&D Center in Nazareth

Pompeo Expresses Disappointment Over Turkey’s Acquisition of Russian Missiles

Female Suicide Bomber Kills Eight in Northwest Pakistan

On the Campaign Trail, IfNotNow Baits 2020 Candidates to Condemn So-Called ‘Occupation’

Israeli Baseball Takes First, Proving a Big Hit for Audiences

Mourning Families Call on Bulgaria to Designate Hezbollah a Terrorist Group Seven Years After Bus Bombing

Hezbollah Reportedly Deploys Forces Along Israel’s Northern Border

July 21, 2019 3:12 pm
0

White House’s Kushner to Finalize Palestinian Economic Plan on Middle East Tour — Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, addresses the Bahrain “Peace to Prosperity” summit in Manama, Bahrain. Photo: Screenshot.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will lead a US delegation on a tour of the Middle East to finalize details of his proposed $50 billion economic development plan for the Palestinians, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon, an administration official said on Sunday.

Kushner, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, State Department official Brian Hook and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz are expected to make make stops in Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, the official said.

They leave late this month and return to Washington in early August.

The official said the purpose of the trip is to “continue on the momentum that was created at the workshop in Bahrain and finalize the economic portion of the plan.”

They will also discuss the possibility of locating the development fund in Bahrain, the official said.

Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and the plan’s main architect, sought to build support for his ambitious economic proposals for the Palestinian territories at an international meeting in Bahrain in June.

Palestinians poured scorn on the Trump administration’s $50 billion investment plan to help achieve Middle East peace, but the US’s Gulf Arab allies said the economic initiative had promise if a political settlement is reached.

Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week discussed creation of the fund with World Bank President David Malpass, the official said. The World Bank has a role in managing the fund.

The delegation was not expected to discuss Trump’s long-awaited political plan for the Middle East, and when it will be released remains unclear.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.