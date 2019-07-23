Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Times Stealth-Edits Morgenthau Obituary to Add Jewish Angle

How Israel and Jews Can Help Europe Welcome a Peaceful Islam

Antisemitism at German Editors’ Desks

Radical Anti-Israel Group to Host Capitol Hill Briefing

What the Smuggled Archive Tells Us About Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Project

I Am a Liberal — Are You?

Jeremy Corbyn’s New Definition of Antisemitism Isn’t Bad — But It Has a Problem

Opposition Grows to Pro-BDS Resolution Set to Be Voted on by Major Academic Association

Democratic Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Rules Out Potential Meeting With Louis Farrakhan

Norwegian Public Broadcaster Keeps Antisemitic ‘Jewish Swine’ Cartoon Online Despite Protests

July 23, 2019 9:32 am
0

New York Times Stealth-Edits Morgenthau Obituary to Add Jewish Angle

avatar by Ira Stoll

Opinion

Then-Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau announces the indictment of former New York Giants receiver Plaxico Burress on charges of possession of a loaded pistol and reckless endangerment in New York, Aug. 3, 2009. Photo: Reuters / Jamie Fine / File.

The New York Times has “stealth edited” its obituary of longtime district attorney of New York County Robert Morgenthau after The Algemeiner pointed out the article’s egregious omission of his Jewish identity.

The version of the obituary published in Monday’s print Times and online Monday morning entirely omitted Morgenthau’s role in founding New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage.

After the Algemeiner article was published, the Times revised the obituary, which was published again in Tuesday’s print edition in the Times.

The sentence that on Monday read, “Robert Morris Morgenthau was born in Manhattan on July 31, 1919” was revised for Tuesday’s paper to read, “Robert Morris Morgenthau was born in Manhattan on July 31, 1919 into a family originally of German-Jewish stock whose roots in America reached back to the 1860s.” I’m not sure why the word “originally” is needed there, but at least the word “Jewish” has been added.

For Tuesday’s paper, the Times also added an entirely new paragraph to the article: “He had earlier played a major role in founding the Museum of Jewish Heritage: A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in Lower Manhattan and was its chairman into his 90s.” The phrase “in Lower Manhattan” in that sentence is inartfully placed, making it sound, because of the string of capital letters, like there was a Holocaust in Lower Manhattan. But at least the museum is mentioned.

Even the new and improved version of the Times obituary fails to mention Morgenthau’s heroic role in assisting the heirs of Holocaust victims seeking to recover looted artworks, a role in which he took on the New York art world.

A “stealth edit” of the sort the Times performed here is not as good as an editor’s note or a formal correction, but it’s better than nothing. It is a tacit acknowledgement by the Times of the reality that the original version of the obituary could have done a better job of handling the Jewish angle.

Ira Stoll was managing editor of The Forward and North American editor of The Jerusalem Post. More of his media critique, a regular Algemeiner feature, can be found here.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.