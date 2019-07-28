Sunday, July 28th | 25 Tammuz 5779

Report: Jews Most Targeted for Hate Crimes in Canada for Third Consecutive Year

July 28, 2019 9:07 am
Report: Jews Most Targeted for Hate Crimes in Canada for Third Consecutive Year

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the Toronto area, which is home to Canada’s largest Jewish community. Photo: John Vetterli via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – For the third consecutive year, Jews are the most targeted minority group when it comes to hate crimes in Canada, despite a 4 percent decrease from the year before.

There were 360 recorded antisemitic incidents, according to Statistics Canada, which released its report on Monday.

According to B’nai Brith Canada, 2,041 antisemitic incidents in Canada were reported in 2018.

Canadian police responded to 1,798 hate crimes in 2018, and 2,073 the previous year.

“We are encouraged to see an overall decline in hate crimes, [but] this data confirms the persistence of Jew hatred, which is seeing an alarming global rise,” said Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel.

