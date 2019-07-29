Tuesday, July 30th | 27 Tammuz 5779

July 29, 2019 4:36 pm
Google Doodles Honors Late Japanese Diplomat Who Saved Jewish Lives During Holocaust

Algemeiner Staff

A bust of the late Chiune Sugihara, on the Hill of Humanity in Yaotsu, Japan. Photo: Barney Breen-Portnoy.

Google Doodles on Monday honored the late Chiune Sugihara — a World II-era Japanese diplomat who flouted Tokyo’s orders by providing travel documents that saved thousands of European Jews from being murdered by the Nazis.

Shortly before he passed away in the mid-1980s, Sugihara was granted the “Righteous Among the Nations” title by Yad Vashem.

Sugihara’s life story and the efforts of his native Gifu Prefecture to keep his legacy alive and attract tourism were the subject of an Algemeiner feature piece in December 2017.

