July 31, 2019 10:35 am
Florida Synagogue Receives Package With Antisemitic and Threatening Content

avatar by JNS.org

Young Israel of Bal Harbour, Fla. Photo: Screenshot/NBC Miami.

JNS.org – A package containing antisemitic and threatening content was received at the Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Southeast Florida on Monday.

Inside the package was a DVD, a photo of someone pointing a gun and antisemitic writing, sources told COLLIVE.

Police are investigating the incident.

“It must be known that the Jewish community will NOT cower in fear. We stand strong, united and proud,” Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman tweeted.

Just a day earlier, an 68-year-old Jewish man was shot multiple times in front of the Young Israel of Greater Miami.

