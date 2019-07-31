Florida Synagogue Receives Package With Antisemitic and Threatening Content

JNS.org – A package containing antisemitic and threatening content was received at the Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Southeast Florida on Monday.

Inside the package was a DVD, a photo of someone pointing a gun and antisemitic writing, sources told COLLIVE.

Police are investigating the incident.

“It must be known that the Jewish community will NOT cower in fear. We stand strong, united and proud,” Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman tweeted.

I can confirm that Young Israel of Bal Harbour received a suspicious package this a.m. w/threats & anti-Semitic rhetoric. It must be known that the Jewish community will NOT cower in fear. We stand strong, united, and proud. Thank you Surfside & Bal Harbour PDs for your response. pic.twitter.com/1kxmmECUkr — Mayor Gabriel Groisman (@GabeGroisman) July 29, 2019

Just a day earlier, an 68-year-old Jewish man was shot multiple times in front of the Young Israel of Greater Miami.