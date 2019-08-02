Jennifer Lopez Tells Crowd at Tel Aviv Concert ‘I Love You’ in Hebrew

Pop megastar Jennifer Lopez spoke a bit of Hebrew to the crowd of almost 57,000 people who gathered to watch her perform on Thursday night in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer asked a fan in front of the stage how to say “I love you” in Hebrew and then repeated the Hebrew words herself, which elicited massive screams from the crowd.

The concert was part of the 50-year-old Lopez’s “It’s My Party” world tour, which is making six international stops, the first being in Tel Aviv. Thursday was the singer’s first time performing in Israel.

Lopez concluded her show by telling the audience, “Tel Aviv, what an amazing night this has been. I want to thank you for coming to celebrate with me. Shalom! I learned how to say this – ‘Ani ohev otcha.'”

Lopez arrived in Israel on Tuesday with her fiancée, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Watch Lopez say “I love you” in Hebrew below: