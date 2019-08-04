Sunday, August 4th | 3 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

S&P Reaffirms Israel’s AA- Credit Rating With a Stable Outlook

Israeli Regulator Signs Off on Rafael-Aeronautics Deal

Likud Members to Sign Commitment Pledge to Netanyahu

27 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shootings in Texas and Ohio

Explosion Rocks Syrian Military Base, Killing 31 Soldiers

Ponzi Schemer Who Stole Millions From Florida Jewish Community to be Sentenced

More Than 2,000 Jewish Athletes Attend Opening Maccabi Games in Hungary

Corbyn Blasted for Speaking at 2009 Protest Likening Israel to Nazi Germany

Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Pledges to Reverse Trump’s Golan Recognition

Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker Smuggling Fuel in Gulf – State Media

August 4, 2019 9:45 am
0

Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Pledges to Reverse Trump’s Golan Recognition

avatar by JNS.org

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson at the second round of Democratic presidential debates, this time in Detroit, on July 30, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination next year, has pledged that, if elected, she would undo US President Donald Trump’s official recognition in March of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“I would rescind the president’s affirmation of sovereignty of Israel over the Golan Heights,” she said in response to a questionnaire from the Council on Foreign Relations. “I understand the occupation of the Golan Heights, but only until there is a stable government in Syria with whom one can negotiate.”

Williamson, whose debate performances last month and on Tuesday caused a buzz, is one of 16 candidates who have said that they would re-enter the United States in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if they become elected president.

Finally, Williamson, who is Jewish, is one of nine candidates who has vowed to keep the US embassy in Israel in Jerusalem. It was moved from Tel Aviv on May 14, 2018, five months after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Related coverage

August 4, 2019 10:06 am
0

27 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shootings in Texas and Ohio

JNS.org - Two mass shootings just hours apart in two US states have left at least 27 people dead and...

“The capital of Israel is Jerusalem; it is the location of their Knesset, or Parliament building, and no one disputes that,” Williamson previously told JNS. “Countries such as the United States kept their embassies in Tel Aviv as a sign of the deference to the ongoing process of negotiations—or potential for negotiations—regarding parts of Jerusalem as related to any final plan for a two-state solution.”

“By moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, President Trump was making an unnecessarily aggressive statement, symbolically supporting the idea that Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is a reality open to no negotiation whatsoever,” she continued. “Moving it back at this point, however, could create an unnecessary and unhelpful drama.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.