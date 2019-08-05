‘Batwoman’ Showrunner Confirms Hero Will Be Jewish in New TV Series

Monday, August 5th | 4 Av 5779

August 5, 2019 1:28 pm
0

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Actress Ruby Rose will play the lead role of Batwoman in the new series airing on the CW network. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The showrunner for the new “Batwoman” television series, set to air on the CW network this fall, said on Sunday that the hero will be Jewish.

Participating in the show’s panel on the Television Critics Association press tour, executive producer Caroline Dries confirmed that the DC Comics character, whose name is Kate Kane, will be presented on the series as “a Jewish woman,” Deadline reported. Dries added that even though the character’s religious background is “not a huge thing” in relation to her overall story and the show’s plot line, creators are looking for ways to make her Jewish identity clear on screen.

In the comics, Batwoman’s faith is a notable part of her character and in one DC Comics special from 2006 she celebrates Hanukkah.

It was previously revealed that “Batwoman” will be the first superhero television series to center around an openly-lesbian main character.

Australian actress Ruby Rose will play the main character in the show, which will premiere Sunday, Oct. 6.

