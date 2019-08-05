Fearing PR Blow, Hamas Asks Gaza Border Rioters Not to Fly Swastika Flag
by Benjamin Kerstein
The Gaza Strip-ruling Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has told rioters on the border with Israel to not to fly the Nazi swastika flag after a photo of them doing so was tweeted by the IDF last Friday.
The flag was flown on the border fence as part of the Hamas-orchestrated “March of Return” riots that have become a near-weekly occurrence since March 2018.
The IDF tweeted the image of the swastika flag sandwiched between two Palestinian flags, calling it “a symbol of murder and sheer hatred.”
“In the face of this hatred,” the army added, “stand IDF soldiers, alert and determined, ready to defend Israel.”
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 2, 2019
In response, tge Israeli news site Mako reported, Hamas issued a message to rioters asking them not to fly the swastika, “so that the Israeli occupation cannot take advantage of it.”