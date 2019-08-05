Monday, August 5th | 4 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fearing PR Blow, Hamas Asks Gaza Border Rioters Not to Fly Swastika Flag

‘Batwoman’ Showrunner Confirms Hero Will Be Jewish in New TV Series

Is the BDS Movement on the Rise?

Iran Atomic Agency Tells Europeans Tehran Will Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments Unless They Act

Israel Innovation Authority to Set Up Computational Biology Innovation Lab

Israel’s Defense Ministry Demonstrates New Autonomous Armored Vehicles

Netanyahu May Have to Cancel UN Address Due to Election

Palestinian App Helps Drivers Avoid Israeli Checkpoint Bottlenecks

Ceasefire Gives Wary Syrians in Idlib Respite From Strikes

Turkey to Launch Offensive in Kurdish-Controlled Area in Northern Syria: Erdogan

August 5, 2019 2:14 pm
0

Fearing PR Blow, Hamas Asks Gaza Border Rioters Not to Fly Swastika Flag

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A Nazi swastika flag raised on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Photo: IDF.

The Gaza Strip-ruling Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has told rioters on the border with Israel to not to fly the Nazi swastika flag after a photo of them doing so was tweeted by the IDF last Friday.

The flag was flown on the border fence as part of the Hamas-orchestrated “March of Return” riots that have become a near-weekly occurrence since March 2018.

The IDF tweeted the image of the swastika flag sandwiched between two Palestinian flags, calling it “a symbol of murder and sheer hatred.”

“In the face of this hatred,” the army added, “stand IDF soldiers, alert and determined, ready to defend Israel.”

In response, tge Israeli news site Mako reported, Hamas issued a message to rioters asking them not to fly the swastika, “so that the Israeli occupation cannot take advantage of it.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.