Monday, August 5th | 4 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Poll Shows Israelis Approve of Netanyahu’s Handling of International and Military Affairs, but Not His Domestic Policies

Israeli Embassy, Leading Jewish Group Slam Antisemitic Column by Prominent Belgian Writer

Fearing PR Blow, Hamas Asks Gaza Border Rioters Not to Fly Swastika Flag

‘Batwoman’ Showrunner Confirms Hero Will Be Jewish in New TV Series

Is the BDS Movement on the Rise?

Iran Atomic Agency Tells Europeans Tehran Will Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments Unless They Act

Israel Innovation Authority to Set Up Computational Biology Innovation Lab

Israel’s Defense Ministry Demonstrates New Autonomous Armored Vehicles

Netanyahu May Have to Cancel UN Address Due to Election

Palestinian App Helps Drivers Avoid Israeli Checkpoint Bottlenecks

August 5, 2019 9:30 am
0

Iraq Denies Any Connection to Tanker Seized by Iran

avatar by JNS.org

Illustrative image of an oil tanker. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Iraq on Sunday denied any connection with an oil tanker seized by Iran in the Gulf for smuggling fuel, Iraqi media reported.

“The ministry does not export diesel to the international market,” Iraq’s oil ministry said in a statement. The statement went on to say that Iraqi authorities were working to gather information about the vessel.

Iranian state media reported on Sunday that the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had seized the tanker, alleging it was smuggling fuel for unnamed Arab states.

Two Iraqi port officials told Reuters that said initial information obtained shows that the seized vessel, a “small ship,” is owned by a private shipping company which is owned by an Iraqi private trader.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.