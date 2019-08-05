New Poll Shows Israelis Approve of Netanyahu’s Handling of International and Military Affairs, but Not His Domestic Policies

A new survey showed Israelis were largely satisfied with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s performance in the security and foreign policy spheres, but not his policies on domestic issues such as economics and corruption.

According to Israeli news site Mako, the poll — conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute — showed that 60 percent of Israelis approved of Netanyahu’s efforts to strength Israel’s standing internationally, and 56 percent approved of his work to enhance Israel’s military power.

The results were almost the opposite in regard to domestic issues. Half of Israelis disapproved of Netanyahu’s performance on reducing the gaps between rich and poor in Israeli society, with 34 percent rating it as “bad.” Forty-nine percent felt he has done a “not good” or “bad” job on dealing with corruption, which may be a result of the prime minister’s current legal imbroglio.

Interestingly, the results were also mixed in regard to relations with the Palestinians. Forty-three percent said Netanyahu has not done a good job in managing the Palestinian issue, and only 27 percent gave him a “good” rating.

Israelis did expect Netanyahu to remain in power, however, with 55.5 percent saying the chances of him being replaced were “low” or “very low.” Only 33 percent believed the chances were “high.”