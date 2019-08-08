Thursday, August 8th | 7 Av 5779

August 8, 2019 12:36 pm
Historic Buenos Aires Synagogue Restored to Argentine Jewish Community

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The synagogue in the La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires. Photo: AJN agency.

A disused synagogue that served the first generation of Jewish immigrants to Argentina is set to be restored by the Jewish community of Buenos Aires following a legal battle with squatters

“An old synagogue in the La Boca neighborhood of the city of Buenos Aires was recovered by the Jewish community after 20 years of being illegally occupied,” the AJN Jewish news agency reported on Thursday.

The building on Magallanes Street “witnessed the arrival of the first Jewish immigrants from Europe, who originally settled in the neighborhoods of La Boca and Barracas,” the agency explained.

The building had previously been squatted by a “cultural center” known for its loud rave parties. The Jewish community’s attempt to reclaim its property was supported by neighbors on the street, many of whom had repeatedly complained about noise pollution.

AJN said that when the Buenos Aires authorities were finally able to access the building, they discovered it had been dismantled and desecrated.

“On its walls anti-Jewish slogans and graffiti with Nazi symbolism was found,” the agency said.

Prominent local official Juan Pablo Arenaza welcomed the outcome.

“This is the result of  three months of work which achieved the restitution of this space for the Jewish community,” he said.

