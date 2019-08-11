South Korean Food Conglomerate Lotte to Scout for Israeli Startups

CTech – Korea-listed food conglomerate Lotte is scouting for Israeli startups and technologies. Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin is currently on a visit to Israel to meet with Israel’s Minister of Economy Eli Cohen as well as executives from the Israeli tech ecosystem, the company said Friday. Shin is expected to look for companies in the domains of artificial intelligence, big data, and logistics systems, the company said.

During his visit to Israel, Shin will meet with startups that participated in The Bridge, a Tel-Aviv startup commercialization program sponsored by Coca-Cola, Turner Broadcasting, and Mercedes-Benz, as well as companies represented by Israel-based Pitango Venture Capital and Israeli Foodtech Incubator The Kitchen.