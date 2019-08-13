Tuesday, August 13th | 12 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Invest $8.6 Million in New Plastic Recycling Technologies

Right-Wing MKs to Congress: Palestinian Statehood Far More Dangerous Than BDS

Pompeo: ‘Clock is Ticking’ on Iran Arms Embargo

IDF Thwarts Third Infiltration Attempt from Gaza in a Week

Israel’s Interior Security Minister Advocates Right of Jews to Pray on Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Steinmetz Will Fight Corruption Charges in Geneva Court: Lawyer

Blasts from Iraqi Militia Weapons Depot Kill One, Injure 29

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Houthi Drone ‘Fell’ Inside Yemen

Former Iranian Prisoner: I Was Tortured Into Making Israeli Spy Confession

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Arrives in Israel, Meets With Israeli President Rivlin

August 13, 2019 10:14 am
0

Ethiopian-Israeli Delegation Heads to Addis Ababa to Compete in a Tech Event

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

The Sheraton hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo: Pixabay.

CTech – A delegation of young Ethiopian-Israelis working in the Israeli tech sector arrived in Addis Ababa on Tuesday to partake in the annual SolveIT innovation competition run by Addis Ababa-based tech company iCog Labs. US-based Kudu Ventures, the firm sponsoring the Israeli delegation, made the announcement. As part of the competition, participants will pitch their products to Ethiopia-based investors and receive mentorship from local entrepreneurs. The competition, which takes place August 13-16, is funded by the US Embassy in Addis Ababa and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Israeli delegation are all members of Tech-Career, a local non-governmental organization that operates as a tech training center for Israel’s Ethiopian community. The delegation will be participating in a two-week intensive tech startup boot camp while visiting Ethiopia, which includes a reception with the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, visits to several incubators, and a pitch event with potential investors.

Data published recently by the Adva Center, a Tel Aviv-based non-partisan Israeli policy analysis center, shows that the Ethiopian community in Israel is the poorest minority group of Israeli Jews, with 23 percent of Ethiopian households defined as poor compared to 13 percent in the country’s general Jewish population. In 2016, the net monthly income for an Israeli-Ethiopian household was NIS 11,250 (approximately $3,150), according to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, substantially less than the average monthly income for the entire population standing at NIS 15,751 (approximately $4,400) for all households in Israel.

Tech employees in Israel earn nearly 2.5 times the average wage of non-tech employees, according to a report published recently by Israel-based Taub Center for Social Policy Studies. Tech-Career hopes to help members of Israel’s Ethiopian community ascend into the upper classes of Israeli society by offering them training in tech-related fields.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.