Facebook Post Spurs Calls to Murder Israeli Police Officer

JNS.org – After a photograph of the Israeli police officer who killed one of the terrorists responsible for last week’s stabbing attack at the entrance to the Temple Mount was posted to Facebook on Sunday, there have been numerous threats on his life.

The post, on a Facebook page with more than 7 million followers, stated: “The extremist Zionist policeman, circled in blue, who shot the two Jerusalemite boys, Nassim Abu Rumi and Hamoudeh al-Sheikh, two days ago was also the one who took furniture from the prayer house at the Gate of Mercy last night.”

In response to the post, dozens of commentators called for the officer’s murder.

“There are heroes in Jerusalem, the time of his stabbing is coming soon,” read one of the comments.

Others included: “Which type of car should I run him over with?” “His end is near,” “Allah will deal with him” and “His days will come to an end, God willing.”

The Arab Desk of the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu, which discovered the post, immediately notified the police.