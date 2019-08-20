Chelsea FC Women’s Team Enjoys 3-1 Victory Over Israel Women During Pre-Season Tour

Tuesday, August 20th | 19 Av 5779

August 20, 2019 4:09 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Chelsea FC’s women’s team on a visit to the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo: Chelsea FC.

Visiting soccer side Chelsea FC Women defeated the Israeli Football Association’s Women’s national team 3-1 in a Tuesday evening friendly at Hamoshava Stadium in Petah Tikva.

The game was Chelsea’s final preseason match before the regular season starts on September 8.

On Monday, Chelsea players and coaching staff toured Jerusalem including the Old City and the Temple Mount.

“It was a wonderful day, for all the staff and players,” Emma Hayes, coach of the team said. “It is a week of promoting women’s football using Chelsea as an example of what you can achieve with investment and support and a continuation of the important Say No To Antisemitism campaign.”

“I think it’s great that we have been given the opportunity to visit Jerusalem and experience the culture – it’s been an eye-opener for everyone,” Chelsea Women defender Hannah Blundel said of the visit.

“Usually when we go to a country we play football and leave again, so to actually have the tour and experience everything here is something we won’t forget,” she added.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum spoke to the team and thanked them for visiting. She added that the visit from Chelsea would have a positive impact on women’s sports in Israel.

During the visit, the Chelsea Foundation, the team’s charitable foundation, worked with Israeli charities, especially those promoting women’s sports in Israel.

Israel Football Association General Secretary Rotem Kamer endorsed Tuesday’s match as an excellent way for the Israeli team to prepare for facing tough rivals such as Italy and Denmark in the coming weeks as it prepares for the  European Championship 2021.

 

