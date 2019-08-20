On Video, Gaza-Based Jihadi Group Accuses Hamas of Apostasy, Praises ISIS

JNS.org – The Gaza-based jihadi group Jaysh Al-Islam shared a video on Telegram that attacks the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoot Hamas, accusing the groups of apostasy, according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute shared exclusively with JNS.

The 28-minute video accuses the groups of adopting Western attitudes and allying with “unbelievers” such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, but praised the Islamic State for implementing Sharia law. The Gaza jihadi group also accuses Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood of harboring aspirations to democracy.

The video further points fingers at Hamas for helping the British government of releasing BBC journalist Alan Johnston in 2007, who was a former captive of Jaysh Al-Islam. The video claims that this decision by Hamas led to the deaths of 11 of its fighters.

The video depicts footage of killed jihadi fighters and offers information, including training for suicide attacks.