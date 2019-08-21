Palestinian Attempts to Strangle Israeli Interior Ministry Employee at Jordan Border Crossing
by Algemeiner Staff
In what appeared to be a bizarre attempted terror attack, a Palestinian man attempted to strangle an employee of the Israeli Interior Ministry at the Allenby Bridge border crossing with Jordan on Wednesday.
According to Israeli news site Mako, the 35-year-old resident of Nablus was reentering Israel from Jordan when the employee happened to pass by.
The Palestinian man then attacked the employee and tried to strangle him with a rope. Guards at the crossing responded to the victim’s cries for help and overpowered the attacker.
The guards handed the attacker over to security forces.