Replicating Hamas Terror, Hezbollah Launches Arson Attack in Israel’s North

JNS.org – A fire that raged along Israel’s border with Lebanon on Friday appears to be the work of Hezbollah operatives, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 news.

Strong winds spread the flames, which almost reached an Israel Defense Forces base and the village of Margaliot.

With the attack, Hezbollah is apparently mimicking the numerous arson attacks that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have launched against Israel in the south.

According to Channel 12, UN vehicles passed through the area at the time the fires were set and reportedly did nothing to stop the operatives or put out the fires.