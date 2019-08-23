Friday, August 23rd | 22 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Why Is New York Times Still Surprised When AIPAC Breaks With Netanyahu?

Judge Praised for Sentencing Editor of Toronto-Based Antisemitic Publication to One Year in Prison

Palestinian Rioters Again Raise Nazi Swastika on Israel-Gaza Border

Parents of Fallen IDF Soldier Whose Body Is Still Held by Hamas Hail ‘Unprecedented Breakthrough’ in Meeting With UN Chief

German Cop Dismissed For Pushing Nazi Symbols and Mocking Holocaust on WhatsApp

Another Academic Threat to Israel

Despite Their Small Numbers, Iowan Jews Play Outsize Role in State’s Prized Presidential Caucus

While Jewish Groups Rebuke Trump’s ‘Disloyalty’ Remark, Others Question Democratic Silence on Omar, Tlaib

Brandeis Investigates Images of Professors, Students on Antisemitic Website

38 Victims of Alleged Sexual Abuse at NYC Jewish High School File Revived Lawsuit

August 23, 2019 4:14 pm
0

Judge Praised for Sentencing Editor of Toronto-Based Antisemitic Publication to One Year in Prison

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

James Sears (l) and Leroy St. Germaine were convicted of demonizing women and Jews in their Toronto newspaper ‘Your Ward News.’ Photo: Screenshot.

The one-year sentence handed down on Thursday by a Canadian court against the editor of an antisemitic publication was praised as a “clear message” that spreading hatred would not be tolerated, a statement released by B’nai Brith Canada, a leading Jewish advocacy organization, declared.

James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine, respectively the editor and publisher of Your Ward News, were convicted in January of  “willful promotion of hatred” against women and Jews. Justice Richard Blouin sentenced Sears to one year in prison, the maximum for the crime.

The trial earlier this year heard how in editions published between 2015-18, YWN demonized feminists as “dangerous people” and called women “tri-orificed chattels.” An enthusiastic purveyor of antisemitic conspiracy theories, the paper was also filled with articles denying the Holocaust and blaming Jews for the September 11, 2001 Al Qaeda attacks in the United States.

St. Germaine is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Related coverage

August 23, 2019 3:04 pm
0

Parents of Fallen IDF Soldier Whose Body Is Still Held by Hamas Hail ‘Unprecedented Breakthrough’ in Meeting With UN Chief

The parents of the late Lt. Hadar Goldin -- one of two IDF soldiers who fell in battle in the...

The government had asked for a one-year sentence for Sears and a six-month sentence for St. Germaine.

“This strong sentence was necessary to send a clear message — that repeated and remorseless attempts to spread hate in Canadian society will not be tolerated,” Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada said in reaction to the sentencing.

He added, “The punishment fits the crime, and should help to deter similar hateful publications today and in the future.”

Blouin said that he wanted to sentence Sears to a year and a half, but was limited by the law to just twelve months.

Your Ward News may continue to publish as long as it does not violate the law, the judge said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.