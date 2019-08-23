Friday, August 23rd | 22 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Why Is New York Times Still Surprised When AIPAC Breaks With Netanyahu?

Judge Praised for Sentencing Editor of Toronto-Based Antisemitic Publication to One Year in Prison

Palestinian Rioters Again Raise Nazi Swastika on Israel-Gaza Border

Parents of Fallen IDF Soldier Whose Body Is Still Held by Hamas Hail ‘Unprecedented Breakthrough’ in Meeting With UN Chief

German Cop Dismissed For Pushing Nazi Symbols and Mocking Holocaust on WhatsApp

Another Academic Threat to Israel

Despite Their Small Numbers, Iowan Jews Play Outsize Role in State’s Prized Presidential Caucus

While Jewish Groups Rebuke Trump’s ‘Disloyalty’ Remark, Others Question Democratic Silence on Omar, Tlaib

Brandeis Investigates Images of Professors, Students on Antisemitic Website

38 Victims of Alleged Sexual Abuse at NYC Jewish High School File Revived Lawsuit

August 23, 2019 4:13 pm
0

Palestinian Rioters Again Raise Nazi Swastika on Israel-Gaza Border

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian demonstrators riot on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, Aug. 23, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

For the second time this month, a Nazi swastika symbol was raised by Palestinian rioters on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday and documented by the IDF.

Thousands of Palestinians took part in demonstrations on the border on Friday, violently confronting IDF soldiers, who responded with riot-dispersal means.

Border unrest has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” protests began in March 2018.

In a social media post on Friday, the IDF wrote, “Photographed today by a soldier stationed on the border fence with Gaza. Her relatives were murdered in the Holocaust by Nazis. Like them, she knows what the swastika means. But today, she saw that symbol while wearing the uniform of one of the world’s strongest militaries.”

Related coverage

August 23, 2019 7:38 am
0

Israeli Teenage Girl Killed in Bombing at West Bank Spring

An Israeli teenage girl was killed and her father and older brother were wounded on Friday when a bomb was...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.