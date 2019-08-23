Palestinian Rioters Again Raise Nazi Swastika on Israel-Gaza Border

For the second time this month, a Nazi swastika symbol was raised by Palestinian rioters on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday and documented by the IDF.

Thousands of Palestinians took part in demonstrations on the border on Friday, violently confronting IDF soldiers, who responded with riot-dispersal means.

Border unrest has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” protests began in March 2018.

In a social media post on Friday, the IDF wrote, “Photographed today by a soldier stationed on the border fence with Gaza. Her relatives were murdered in the Holocaust by Nazis. Like them, she knows what the swastika means. But today, she saw that symbol while wearing the uniform of one of the world’s strongest militaries.”

