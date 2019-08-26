Monday, August 26th | 25 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Times Editor Apologizes for Antisemitic Tweets Back in 2010

Iraq Shi’ite Militia Blame Israel for Deadly Air Raid Near Syria Border

Men Killed in IDF Strike in Syria Identified as Hezbollah Militants

Trump Leaves Iran Diplomacy Door Open After Macron’s Zarif Gambit

Jordan, Iraq Sign Nuclear Energy Agreement

Israeli Actions in Lebanon a ‘Declaration of War,’ President Aoun Says

Report: Palestinian Economy Flourishing Despite PA Financial Crisis

Hamas Praises ‘Heroic’ Bombers Who Killed Israeli Teenager Near Hiking Spot

Trump Moves to Cool Tension Over China, Iran as G7 Summit Wraps Up

Rejection of International Law on the Rise, Iran’s FM Says

August 26, 2019 1:14 pm
0

Iraq Shi’ite Militia Blame Israel for Deadly Air Raid Near Syria Border

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Smoke rises from an explosion at an Iraqi base used by an Iran-backed militia. Photo: screenshot.

Iraqi Shi’ite paramilitary groups blamed Israel on Sunday for raids by unmanned aircraft which they said killed at least one of their fighters near to the Syrian border.

The strikes took place 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from the border, said a statement from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a state umbrella grouping of mostly Iran-backed Shi’ite Muslim factions.

It said one fighter was killed and another seriously wounded. An earlier statement from the PMF’s Anbar operations command said two fighters were killed.

The PMF said two unmanned aircraft had carried out the attack. It accused the United States of providing air support to Israel for the strikes.

Related coverage

August 26, 2019 1:15 pm
0

New York Times Editor Apologizes for Antisemitic Tweets Back in 2010

  JNS.org - A New York Times editor apologized on Thursday for prior antisemitic tweets, following a report earlier in the...

A security source told Reuters there were two air strikes, one of which struck the headquarters of a local paramilitary brigade, while the other struck a convoy of cars leaving the building.

In Jerusalem, an Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment.

The attack, which took place in the afternoon, happened after a series of explosions in recent weeks at weapons depots belonging to Iran-backed PMF groups.

The militias have blamed Israel and the United States for some of the attacks. The Pentagon has denied any involvement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Thursday of possible Israeli involvement in the recent destruction of PMF weapons depots in Iraq.

“We are operating — not just if needed — we are operating in many areas against a state that wants to annihilate us. Of course I gave the security forces a free hand and instructed them to do anything necessary to thwart Iran’s plans,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.