Honduras Set to Open Trade Office in Jerusalem in Move Viewed as Prelude to Embassy Move

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his wife will travel to Israel this coming weekend to open a trade office in Jerusalem.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said this marked a step toward Honduras relocating its embassy to Jerusalem.

Last month, it was reported that the Foreign Ministry was preparing an official initiative, including an incentives package, to get countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

Since US President Donald Trump moved the American embassy to the Israeli capital in May 2018, only Guatemala has followed suit.