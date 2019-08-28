Video Shows Hezbollah Members Attacking UN Vehicles in South Lebanon

A video broadcast on Wednesday shows what appear to be Hezbollah members physically attacking members of the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL.

In the video aired by Fox News, shot last year, two UNIFIL patrol vehicles are seen outside the force’s headquarters. They are quickly surrounded by over a dozen men who smash the windows and set one vehicle on fire. UNIFIL members were reportedly beaten and threatened with weapons as well.

The Fox report stated that intelligence community sources blamed the violence on Hezbollah.

Tony Badran of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) think tank said that the attack was “clearly not a spontaneous act by local civilians, this is clearly a Hezbollah-coordinated operation.”

“The fact that they did it right outside the UNIFIL headquarters is all you need to know,” he added.

Dani Dayan, Israel’s consul general in New York, tweeted of the video, “This was a #MustWatch. The whole truth about Hezbollah criminal terrorist behavior and about UNIFIL weakness in one short shocking video. The UN must guarantee UNIFIL’s ability to fulfill its mission.”

Israel’s UN envoy, Danny Danon, also commented, tweeting, “Indisputable video evidence of Hezbollah militants attacking #UNIFIL. The peacekeeping force is supposed to prevent the terrorist org from operating near Israel’s border. Instead, Hezbollah is backed by Iran, digs terror tunnels into Israel & acts with impunity!”

In an opinion piece she wrote for The Algemeiner two years ago, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley noted that such incidents were not unusual.

“UNIFIL sometimes runs into roadblocks when it’s patrolling southern Lebanon,” she said. “Men in plain clothes suddenly appear, blocking the UN trucks, stealing their equipment, and pelting them with rocks until they turn around and leave.”

“Everyone knows who these guys are,” Haley pointed out. “It’s Hezbollah. Hezbollah doesn’t want UNIFIL to see what’s beyond these roadblocks. And UNIFIL usually turns around and leaves without reporting on who stopped them and why. UNIFIL doesn’t know what Hezbollah is hiding, and the world doesn’t hear why the patrols are being turned back.”