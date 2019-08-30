Friday, August 30th | 29 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Puncturing the Lie of Palestinian Identity

The Tlaib-Omar Show Was a BDS Masterstroke

Automotive Cybersecurity Company Argus to Test Safety of El Al’s New Dreamliner Plane

Backstreet Boy AJ Is 6.8 Percent Ashkenazi Jewish, Says Israeli DNA Tester MyHeritage

Pompeo: ‘Jerusalem, Israel’ on US Passports is ‘Actively Being Looked At’

Iranian Satellite Launch Fails Due to Technical Issues: Official

Pompeo to JNS: America is Forcing Iranian Regime to ‘Behave Like a Normal Country’

Syria, Russia Step Up Assault on Rebel Stronghold: Opposition, Residents

The Torah Teaches That ‘Sight’ Is Unreliable

As Orthodox Jewish Community in Lakewood Grows, Tensions Spill Into Neighboring Towns

August 30, 2019 10:02 am
0

EU Will Keep Working to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal: Mogherini

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. Photo: Annika Haas via Flickr.

The European Union will work to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and would welcome any moves to add to its conditions, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

“My role…is to preserve the full implementation of the existing agreements. Again if something else can be built on it, this would be welcomed and accompanied by the European Union,” Mogherini told reporters during an EU foreign ministers meeting in Helsinki.

The deal has been in jeopardy since the United States withdrew from it last year and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran, seeking to push Tehran into wider security concessions including curbs on its ballistic missile program.

New hope of unblocking the political impasse emerged after Iran’s foreign minister made a flying visit for talks with host France at the G7 summit in Biarritz last Sunday.

Related coverage

August 30, 2019 10:49 am
0

Pompeo: ‘Jerusalem, Israel’ on US Passports is ‘Actively Being Looked At’

JNS.org - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Trump administration is considering allowing US citizens...

“If this new momentum is real, this can build on the work that we have been doing for years,” Mogherini said, referring to the existing treaty with Iran, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and international powers aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of many international sanctions on Tehran.

Mogherini declined to answer directly when asked if the United States now demanded that Iran to do more than just going back in line with the existing deal’s commitments.

“Our work is to continue to ensure that there is full compliance from the Iranian side to its nuclear commitments,” she said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.