Hezbollah Airs Video Purporting to Show Missile Attack on IDF Vehicle on Israel-Lebanon Border

The Iran-backed Shi’a terror group Hezbollah published a video on Monday purporting to show an anti-tank missile strike it carried out the previous day on an IDF vehicle driving along the Israel-Lebanon border.

In the video, aired by the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar television station, two Kornet missiles are launched toward the vehicle. Two impacts are seen, accompanied by puffs of flame and smoke, but it is unclear from the footage whether the vehicle was damaged or any soldiers suffered injuries.

The Israeli military said there were no casualties in the incident.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF had acted with “determination and responsibility” the day before.

“The man in the bunker in Beirut knows exactly why he is in a bunker,” Netanyahu commented, referring to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“We will continue to do everything necessary in order to maintain the security of Israel on land and sea, and in the air, and we will continue to act against the threat of precision-guided missiles,” he declared.

In response to Sunday’s attack, the IDF shelled a number of targets in southern Lebanon.

The border was quiet on Monday, and UN peacekeepers were seen patrolling the area.