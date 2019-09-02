Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah ‘Knows Exactly Why He Is in a Bunker,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Says After Border Violence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the IDF had acted with “determination and responsibility” during the previous day’s exchange of fire with Hezbollah on the northern border.

“The man in the bunker in Beirut knows exactly why he is in a bunker,” Netanyahu commented, referring to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“We will continue to do everything necessary in order to maintain the security of Israel on land and sea, and in the air, and we will continue to act against the threat of precision-guided missiles,” he declared.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“We acted yesterday with determination and responsibility. We maintained the security of our citizens and the safety of our soldiers. Related coverage Iranian Judoka Who Fled to Germany Congratulates Israeli World Champion He Avoided Facing Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who fled to Germany after authorities in Tehran instructed him to throw a World Judo Championships... The man in the bunker in Beirut knows exactly why he is in a bunker. pic.twitter.com/HLHBW5kVVG — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 2, 2019

In Sunday’s incident, Hezbollah targeted an IDF base and vehicles with a barrage of anti-tank missiles. The Israeli military said there were no casualties.

In response, the IDF shelled a number of targets in southern Lebanon.

The border was quiet on Monday, and UN peacekeepers were seen patrolling the area.

Israel had been bracing for potential retaliation from Iran-backed Hezbollah over two recent incidents — an air strike in Syria in which two Hezbollah fighters plotting a drone attack on the Jewish state were killed and the apparent targeting of a site in Beirut linked to Hezbollah’s precision-guided missiles program.