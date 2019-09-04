Wednesday, September 4th | 4 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Leaders Welcome New Hate Crimes Prevention Office in New York Led by Ex-ADL Staffer Deborah Lauter

US Blacklists ‘Oil-for-Terror’ Ship Network as It Raises Pressure on Iran

‘Harry Potter’ Actress Visits Israel to Celebrate Friend’s Upcoming Marriage

Barclays, Julius Baer Bolster Wealth Business With Ex-Credit Suisse Bankers

Amid Brexit Drama, Israeli PM Netanyahu to Visit London, Meet With Embattled UK Counterpart Johnson

German Soccer Team Eintracht Frankfurt Disciplines Antisemitic Fans, but Denies Reports of Mass ‘Jewish Pig’ Chants Against Israeli Ref

Trump Says He Could Possibly Meet With Iran’s Rouhani at UN Meeting

‘We Are Not Foreigners in Hebron, We Will Stay Here Forever,’ Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares During Historic Visit to Flashpoint City

IDF Remains on High Alert on Lebanon Border, Bracing for Potential Second Hezbollah Attack

Resolution to Boycott Israeli Academic Institutions Thwarted at Annual Poli-Sci Conference

September 4, 2019 4:14 pm
0

Jewish Leaders Welcome New Hate Crimes Prevention Office in New York Led by Ex-ADL Staffer Deborah Lauter

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An NYPD car on patrol. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

Jewish leaders and advocacy organizations have warmly welcomed the opening of a new office in New York City to combat the rising tide of antisemitic and racist hate crimes.

“We welcome the creation of the New York City Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes and we hope it will stem the tide of increased acts against Jews and others,” Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement on Wednesday. ” The sharp increase in bias incidents in recent years, particularly of antisemitic crimes, requires a coordinated approach to maximize the resources available from all facets of law enforcement to prosecutors to the educational system to the voluntary sector.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the hire of the executive director of the new office, Deborah Lauter, on Tuesday. A Jewish organizational veteran who spent the last 18 years with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Lauter’s appointment won plaudits from Jewish commentators and leaders on social media.

At her first press conference on Tuesday, Lauter seemed to correct de Blasio’s controversial claim in June that antisemitism was a right-wing movement only.

“He’s correct to say there are threats that come from the right wing. There are also threats that come from the left,” Lauter said.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.