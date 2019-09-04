Wednesday, September 4th | 4 Elul 5779

September 4, 2019 10:53 am
0

Rwanda Gets Chabad Center, Nation’s First Synagogue and First Permanent Rabbi

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) meets with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: Haim Zach/GPO.

JNS.org – A new Chabad-Lubavitch center is set to open in Kigali, Rwanda, that will include the nation’s first synagogue, served by the country’s first permanent rabbi, reported Chabad.org.

Rabbi Chaim and Dina Bar Sella, who arrived in Rwanda with their 8-month-old son, will lead the Chabad center with support from the Chabad of Central Africa, led by Rabbi Shlomo Bentolila in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The new Jewish center will be the ninth Chabad House in central Africa, and Bar Sella will become the country’s first permanent rabbi.

He said “we look forward to meeting the needs of everyone here—from humanitarian workers helping those in need to businesspeople taking part in Rwanda’s developing economy.”

