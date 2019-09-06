Hamas Vows Revenge Against Israel for Deaths of Rioters on ‘Especially Violent’ Day on Gaza Border

More than 6,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday in an “especially violent” manner, the IDF said.

The rioters — hurling explosive devices, grenades, firebombs and rocks — damaged the border fence in several locations, according to the Israeli military.

A number of Palestinians were said to have breached the border and briefly crossed into Israeli territory before returning to Gaza. Two were detained on the Israeli side of the border and taken in for questioning.

IDF troops responded with riot-dispersal means. Health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza said two Palestinian teenagers were killed, and 70 other demonstrators were injured, including 38 by live fire.

Hamas warned that Israel would be “held accountable for these crimes.”

In the past, Gaza-based terror groups have sometimes retaliated for the deaths of Palestinian rioters on the border with rocket fire into southern Israel.

Late Friday night, air-raid sirens sounded in Sderot and a rocket fired from Gaza struck an open area near the southern Israeli city.

Border violence has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” protests began in March 2018.

Last Friday, an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded on the border and an IDF vehicle was damaged.