Friday, September 6th | 7 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Is ‘Central Problem’ Causing Instability in Middle East, US Secretary of State Pompeo Says

World Zionist Organization Assembles Latin American Jews in Chile for Antisemitism Conference

Margot Wallstrom, Swedish FM Shunned by Israel Over Palestinian State Recognition, Announces Resignation

Hamas Vows Revenge Against Israel for Deaths of Rioters on ‘Especially Violent’ Day on Gaza Border

Britain Will Support US in Iran Talks if Deal Can Be Made: UK Defense Minister

‘She Took the Virginity of Tony Blair’s Son’: Vocal Jeremy Corbyn Ally in Sexist Smear Against UK Jewish MP Who Stood Up to Labour Antisemitism

Opposition to Block British PM Johnson’s Snap Election Gamble

In Europe, US Defense Secretary Calls for Greater Effort to Counter China, Russia

Iran ‘Inching’ Toward Place Where Talks Could be Held: Pentagon Chief

Lebanon’s Aoun Warns Israel Would Bear Results of Any Attack

September 6, 2019 3:06 pm
0

Hamas Vows Revenge Against Israel for Deaths of Rioters on ‘Especially Violent’ Day on Gaza Border

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Rioters holding Palestinian flags run away from tear gas fired by IDF troops on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, Feb. 8, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

More than 6,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday in an “especially violent” manner, the IDF said.

The rioters — hurling explosive devices, grenades, firebombs and rocks — damaged the border fence in several locations, according to the Israeli military.

A number of Palestinians were said to have breached the border and briefly crossed into Israeli territory before returning to Gaza. Two were detained on the Israeli side of the border and taken in for questioning.

IDF troops responded with riot-dispersal means. Health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza said two Palestinian teenagers were killed, and 70 other demonstrators were injured, including 38 by live fire.

Related coverage

September 6, 2019 9:09 am
0

Recent Government Data a Warning Signal for Israel’s Job Market

CTech - A trend of increase in available jobs seen in Israel in recent years has ground to a halt...

Hamas warned that Israel would be “held accountable for these crimes.”

In the past, Gaza-based terror groups have sometimes retaliated for the deaths of Palestinian rioters on the border with rocket fire into southern Israel.

Late Friday night, air-raid sirens sounded in Sderot and a rocket fired from Gaza struck an open area near the southern Israeli city.

Border violence has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” protests began in March 2018.

Last Friday, an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded on the border and an IDF vehicle was damaged.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.