September 9, 2019 10:52 am
0

IDF Simulates War With Hezbollah, Iran-Backed Forces in 4-Day Drill

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli reserve soldiers take part in a training drill in Baf Lachish army base in Southern Israel, December 19, 2016. Photo: Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90.

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces launched a wide-ranging military exercise in northern Israel on Sunday, simulating a war against Hezbollah and other Iran-backed forces.

The four-day drill, known as “Keystone,” mainly focuses on the IDF’s command level and will involve officers from the air force, navy, ground forces, intelligence, logistics and cyber divisions.

The drill was set to begin earlier in the month, but was delayed due to heightened tensions with Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border.

“As part of the exercise, various scenarios will be simulated, with a focus on collaboration, multi-system planning and emergency operations,” the IDF said in a statement. “The goal of the exercise is improving the performance of the [IDF] General Staff and the various headquarters in war.”

The exercise is scheduled to run until Wednesday.

