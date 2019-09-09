IDF Simulates War With Hezbollah, Iran-Backed Forces in 4-Day Drill

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces launched a wide-ranging military exercise in northern Israel on Sunday, simulating a war against Hezbollah and other Iran-backed forces.

The four-day drill, known as “Keystone,” mainly focuses on the IDF’s command level and will involve officers from the air force, navy, ground forces, intelligence, logistics and cyber divisions.

The drill was set to begin earlier in the month, but was delayed due to heightened tensions with Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border.

“As part of the exercise, various scenarios will be simulated, with a focus on collaboration, multi-system planning and emergency operations,” the IDF said in a statement. “The goal of the exercise is improving the performance of the [IDF] General Staff and the various headquarters in war.”