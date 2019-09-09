Local New York GOP Branch to Re-Air Controversial Ad

JNS.org – An advertisement that many, including the Republican Jewish Coalition, have deemed antisemitic against the Chassidic community will be re-aired by the Rockland County GOP in New York, announced the head of the local Republican branch.

The video, titled “A Storm Is Coming,” blames Chassidic Jews for housing overdevelopment in what is the southernmost county west of the Hudson River—one that boasts a significant Jewish population.

It includes captions such as “Aaron Wieder [a Jewish Rockland County legislator] and his Ramapo bloc are plotting a takeover.”

“The Video came down for 2 reasons: first accomplished its goal of highlighting the issues that face our county. And second, took it down because the controversy stopped adding to number one above,” said Rockland GOP chairman Lawrence Garvey in a Facebook post on the Village of South Nyack site, reported The New York Post.

Related coverage ‘Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’ Donates Pulitzer Prize Money to Tree of Life Synagogue JNS.org - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette donated the money it received from winning the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking-news reporting to...

“However, the video will be back, because this conversation is important to Rockland,” he added.

The ad was planned months in advance of its release in August, reported The New York Post.

It was condemned as antisemitic, including by the RJC, which tweeted, “This video is absolutely despicable. It is pure anti-Semitism and should be immediately taken down. The Rockland County Republican Party is an embarrassment and has no place associating itself with our party.”

This video is absolutely despicable. It is pure anti-Semitism, and should be immediately taken down. The Rockland County Republican Party is an embarrassment and has no place associating itself with our party. pic.twitter.com/fLY4bWztxi — RJC (@RJC) August 29, 2019

“Rockland County GOP knows exactly what they’re doing. This is not the first time they’ve invoked anti-Semitic rhetoric to spread hate,” tweeted Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), without specifying other such instances. “This is a disgusting attempt to divide our communities. Anti-Semitism and all forms of hate are not welcome in the Lower Hudson Valley.”