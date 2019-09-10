Herzog Calls Belgian Ritual-Slaughter Ban ‘Infringement’ of Religious Freedom

JNS.org – Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog sent a letter on Monday to the president of the Belgian regional parliament of Wallonia in an appeal to lift the ban on kosher ritual slaughter without stunning in the region.

The ban, initially legislated in 2017 in relation to Jewish and Muslim slaughter, had been in effect since Sept. 1, 2019. It is currently being enforced in the region of Wallonia, although a court ruling is pending on an appeal. A similar law was previously passed by the Flanders regional parliament in Belgium.

The bill passed by the Wallonia Parliament states that animals must be stunned before being killed—a technique that is not acceptable in accordance with Jewish and Muslim ritual slaughter, which requires animals to be conscious when their throats are slit.

Animal slaughter without prior stunning is already banned in several EU countries, such as Sweden and Denmark, and other nations in Europe, including Switzerland and Norway.