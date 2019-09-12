Landmark at University of Tennessee-Knoxville Vandalized With Antisemitic Graffiti

A landmark at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti on Wednesday night.

According to Knox News, the words, “Jews did 9-11,” and, “Google: Dancing Israelis,” were found scrawled on “The Rock” — a large stone on the university campus that has become an informal designated area for graffiti and often political messages.

The graffiti refers to the conspiracy theory that Jews and/or Israel were the real culprits behind the September 11, 2001 Al Qaeda terrorist attacks. “Dancing Israelis” refers to a connected conspiracy theory that claims a group of Israelis were caught celebrating the attack.

University Chancellor Donde Plowman condemned the graffiti, saying, “Last night, someone covered that message of love with an antisemitic hate message. We condemn that hate aimed toward members of our Jewish community, and we understand that words are not enough.”

“We want to work together to create a movement around what we want to be,” the chancellor added. “I will start by meeting with members of our Jewish student community this morning. We will expand the conversation to all [students] so we can work together on an action plan and will share more in the coming days.”

This is not the first time “The Rock” has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti. The Algemeiner reported in November 2018 that the stone had been covered with swastikas, and other white supremacist and neo-Nazi symbols.

The words “Kill Jews,” “Hail rape,” “White man’s land,” and, “Free Palestine,” were also written on “The Rock.”

That vandalism took place shortly after Jewish students held a memorial service for the victims of the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

In 2016, The Algemeiner exposed a network of anti-Israel students at UTK who had created a “cesspool” of antisemitism and racism.

One of the students was caught praising Adolf Hitler on Twitter.

An alumnus attacked a Jewish person on social media, saying, “go kill yourself” and “I already hate you. You dirty filthy Jew. All your people do is f***ed s*** up. Wish hitler was still around to show you guys.”

Another student tweeted, “Hitler had a lot of great ideas.”