September 18, 2019 8:52 am
Aide Says Arafat Planned the Second Intifada as Early as 1997

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

PLO leader leader Yasser Arafat. Photo: World Economic Forum.

Al Resalah has an interview with Bassam Abu Sharif, a political advisor to late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

According to Abu Sharif, the Oslo Accords were an “ambush” to Palestinian dreams, and — despite being warned — Arafat only realized this in January 1997, when the Hebron Agreement was signed.

“From that time he started preparing to resist the occupation, and that is why they murdered him with poison — because he decided to resist,” Abu Sharif charged.

Abu Sharif said that Arafat renounced the Oslo agreement at once and “decided to complete the path of struggle through a number of popular waves, be it the (Western Wall) Tunnel riots or the Second Intifada.” [Emphasis added.]

The Western Wall Tunnel Riots were in September 1996, months before the Hebron Agreement, so the timing here is a bit off. Nevertheless, here is an Arafat aide saying that Arafat planned the Second Intifada at the height of the Oslo “peace” process — and three years before the Camp David summit.

There is far more independent evidence that Arafat was behind the Second Intifada. Hamas admits openly that Arafat instructed them to start attacking Jews. Arafat’s wife Suha says that he warned her to leave Palestine after Camp David’s failure because he planned to start an intifada.

Even if Abu Sharif is making this entire story up, it shows that the Palestinian leadership is proud of violence and killing Jews.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

