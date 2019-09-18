Wednesday, September 18th | 18 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Assad Is Trying to Stir Up Trouble Among Israel’s Druze

Freedom for Venezuela Is a US and Moral Imperative

Aide Says Arafat Planned the Second Intifada as Early as 1997

Why Israel Must Tolerate Hamas for Now

Israel’s Netanyahu Left Teetering After Close Election

In Post Election Speeches, Netanyahu Lashes Out at Arab Parties, Gantz Emphasizes Unity

Apparent Kingmaker Lieberman Says ‘Emergency Situation’ Requires Unity Government With Likud, Blue and White

New York Times Jerusalem Cable Car Story Sparks a Furor

Israeli Exit Polls: No Majority for Netanyahu, Blocs Essentially Tied, Lieberman Kingmaker

Association of British Scrabble Players Updates Definition of ‘Jew’ as ‘Offensive’

September 18, 2019 8:55 am
0

Freedom for Venezuela Is a US and Moral Imperative

avatar by Joseph Frager / JNS.org

Opinion

Soldiers and people react to the sound of gunfire near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase ‘La Carlota’ in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins.

JNS.orgVenezuela is in crisis. Although the Trump administration has recognized Juan Guaidó as acting president of Venezuela, despot and dictator Nicolas Maduro remains in power.

US support of Guaidó was one of former national security advisor John Bolton’s chief initiatives, one we must hope that Donald Trump will continue. It is in the interests of the free world to make sure we get to the finish line on this vital mission.

While there have been some positive developments, like the Citgo oil and gas company being taken over by forces aligned with Guaidó, for the most part, Maduro has been on the offensive, and has viciously attacked the opposition. He controls the military. Anyone that speaks out is immediately jailed, as happened to Vice President Edgar Zambrano.

But there is hope. US sanctions, I am told by reliable sources, are working. These sanctions have hurt Maduro, just as sanctions have been hurting Venezuela’s chief sponsor, Iran. If Iran is removed from the equation, then Maduro falls. Unfortunately, until then, Venezuela will remain one of Iran’s prime proxies. Iran has sent money and weapons to Maduro to prop him up, but notwithstanding Iranian funding, Maduro has reportedly stolen $380 billion from the Venezuelan people.

Although the main base of the Iran-backed Shi’te terrorist organization Hezbollah outside its home base of Lebanon is along the “triple frontier” border of Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil, Hezbollah has a significant presence in Venezuela. The country acts as a conduit for Hezbollah to other parts of South America, and the terrorist organization has been helping Maduro’s military.

Iran is the chief sponsor of terrorism in the world today, and its actions in Venezuela speaks volumes.

Venezuela is salvageable. America can win this one. Sanctions are working, both on Iran and Venezuela. It is certain that Bolton will keep working from the sidelines on this and other matters vital to America’s and the world’s interests. I have faith in President Trump and his administration that they will help set Venezuela free.

Dr. Joseph Frager is 1st Vice President of the National Council of Young Israel.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.