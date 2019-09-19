Thursday, September 19th | 20 Elul 5779

September 19, 2019 3:02 pm
New Images of Suspects in Attack on Orthodox Jewish Man in Brooklyn Released

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A surveillance image of two suspects in the robbery and assault of an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn, published on Sept. 19, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

New surveillance images of the men who attacked and robbed an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn this week have been released by police.

The surveillance images come following the initial release of a lower quality surveillance video of the assault, which shows the suspect being accosted, chased, and assaulted by four men.

According to the local New York CBS affiliate Channel 2, the victim, 24, was attacked at Warsoff Place in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The men surrounded the victim and said, “Give me everything you’ve got.”

The victim threw his cell phone away, at which point two of the suspects attacked him.

Police are not investigating the attack as a hate crime.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the attackers.

The assault took place amid a rise in antisemitic hate crimes in the area that has deeply disturbed the Orthodox community.

“This incident comes at a time when visibly observant Jewish individuals are unable to walk the streets of Brooklyn without feeling fearful that they may be assaulted or attacked because of their religion or faith,” said the ADL.

Yaakov Behrman, a community leader and director of a drug prevention program in Crown Heights, told the The Algemeiner last month, “We see that the country is, unfortunately, we’re heading in the wrong direction and Brooklyn is heading backwards, which is also a very serious concern.”

“Something’s wrong,” he asserted. “Something’s wrong with society, something’s wrong with New York. This keeps on happening. I don’t know what the right way forward is, but definitely what we’re doing is not working.”

