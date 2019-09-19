Report: Behind Closed Doors, Lieberman Has Said He Will Recommend Gantz to Form Government

Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman is reportedly already saying behind closed doors that he will recommend Blue and White head Benny Gantz to the president as the candidate best suited to form a government.

According to the Israeli news site Mako, Lieberman made the remarks at a meeting of a Yisrael Beiteinu delegation shortly after Gantz called for a unity government under his own leadership.

Lieberman has consistently called for a unity government composed of right-wing Likud, centrist Blue and White and secular-nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu.

He derided Israeli Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s establishment of a 55-seat right-religious alliance as the ‘Halachic bloc.’”