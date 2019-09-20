Friday, September 20th | 20 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Group Upset That UK Labour Party to Discuss Antisemitism Issues on Shabbat

Iran’s Zarif Questions US Coalition for ‘Peaceful Resolution’ in Middle East

Twitter Suspends Saudi Royal Adviser Qahtani, Fake Gulf Accounts

Former Security Guard Indicted for Plotting to Bomb Las Vegas Synagogue

Israelis Travel to Egypt’s Sinai in Large Numbers in 2019

Dutch Army to Use Elbit’s Iron Fist to Protect Its Armored Vehicles

Saudi Arabia Shows Attack Site Damage as Iran Pledges Tough Defense

New Jersey Man Charged With Scouting Targets for Hezbollah in Major US East Coast Cities

Report: Behind Closed Doors, Lieberman Has Said He Will Recommend Gantz to Form Government

Ex-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Claims Netanyahu Often Deceived, ‘Played’ Trump

September 20, 2019 9:34 am
0

Iran’s Zarif Questions US Coalition for ‘Peaceful Resolution’ in Middle East

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives to attend a news conference in Tehran, Aug. 5, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s foreign minister on Friday questioned US plans for a coalition for a “peaceful resolution” in the Middle East while listing repeated Iranian diplomatic initiatives.

“Coalition for Peaceful Resolution?,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a statement on Twitter, and listed eight diplomatic initiatives by Iran since 1985, including a peace plan for Yemen in 2015, and a regional non-aggression pact for the Gulf region proposed earlier this year.

The United States said on Thursday it was building a coalition to deter Iranian threats following a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was seeking to build a “coalition aimed at achieving peace and a peaceful resolution.”

Related coverage

September 20, 2019 9:34 am
0

Twitter Suspends Saudi Royal Adviser Qahtani, Fake Gulf Accounts

Twitter suspended the account of former Saudi royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani on Friday, nearly a year after he was...

In another tweet, Zarif accused the United States of valuing oil more than people in the Middle East, before leaving for New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations next week, state media said.

“Arab blood vs. Arab oil / A primer on U.S. policy: 4 yrs of indiscriminate bombardment of Yemen, 100,000 dead Yemenis, 20M malnourished Yemenis, 2.3M cholera cases, carte (blanche) for culprits,” Zarif tweeted.

“Retaliatory Yemeni strike on oil storage tanks = unacceptable “act of war”,” he added, in reference to Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure which Pompeo called an “act of war” against the world’s largest oil exporter.

Iran denies involvement in the attacks, which Tehran says were carried out by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group which has claimed responsibility for them.

Zarif left for New York early on Friday, Iranian state television said, after Iran’s UN mission confirmed that the United States has issued visas allowing President Hassan Rouhani and Zarif to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Zarif has warned Trump against being dragged into a war in the Middle East and said it would meet any offensive action with a crushing response.

Pompeo said that Trump, who has ordered more sanctions on Iran, wants a peaceful solution to the crisis. Under current US sanctions Tehran is barred from oil exports.

Pompeo did not provide details about the coalition proposed by the United States.

The United States has, however, been trying to create a global maritime security alliance since attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.