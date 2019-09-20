New American UN Envoy Reiterates US Support for Israel, Says Jewish State ‘Will Have No Better Friend’ Than Herself

The new US ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, reiterated American support for Israel at a monthly Security Council meeting on the Middle East on Friday.

“The United States has always supported Israel in the past,” Craft, who took office last week, said. “The United States supports Israel today. The United States will always support Israel going forward. Israel will have no better friend than Kelly Craft.”

Speaking to #UNSC:

The United States has always supported #Israel in the past. The United States supports Israel today. The United States will always support Israel moving forward. Israel will have no better friend than Kelly Craft. pic.twitter.com/yzgXMXTX2N — Ambassador Kelly Craft (@USAmbUN) September 20, 2019

Responding to Craft, Israeli UN envoy Danny Danon said, “The United States will have no better friend than the State of Israel. Ambassador Craft made it clear today that the US remains strongly committed to Israel and our security. With her help, together we can continue to change the culture at the United Nations.”

Craft’s predecessor at the UN, Nikki Haley, was known for her staunch defenses of Israel at the world body, where the atmosphere is often hostile toward the Jewish state.

In his remarks on Friday, Danon also called out the Tehran regime, saying “Iran poses the greatest danger to regional stability and security. Iran must be stopped. Not with smiles and handshakes, but with economic, political, diplomatic and any other pressure as necessary. I call on the members of this esteemed council to act against the Iranian violations and exert more pressure on Iran.”

Following the Security Council session, Craft and Danon greeted each other.